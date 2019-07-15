Batla House song O Saki Saki: Nora Fatehi brings back her belly dancing in yet another unimaginative recreation

The second song from John Abraham’s Batla House is out and Nora Fatehi is flaunting her belly dancing in the number like the pro that she is. The song, however, does not match up to the original from Musafir, that featured Koena Mitra.

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, the new version is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics and music have been reworked and only few lines from the original have been retained. The original song featured Sanjay Dutt with Koena.

Even before the song was released, Koena watched the teaser and said that she was not happy with the new version, calling it a “mess”. “Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Vishal and Shekhar’s combination was outstanding. I didn’t like the new version, it’s a mess. This song had crashed many blockbusters. Why Batla House, why? P.S. Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride,” Koena tweeted.



Directed by Nikhil Advani, Batla House has been told from the perspective of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav who was in charge of the infamous 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi. John Abraham has essayed the role in the film.

Talking about his subject, the director had said, “From what I have understood and seen in our interaction even today, Sanjeev Yadav is a cautious man. When I met him, my first impression was that he was guarded and a man of few words — rarely speaking more than what it took to answer my specific questions. He was particular about me understanding details very accurately.”

The film releases this Independence Day and also stars Mrunal Thakur.

