Rishi Kapoor is elated hearing Indian national anthem in a US salon, Suniel Shetty and wife Manna visit him. See pic, video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:46 IST

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in the US for treatment of cancer, recently visited a salon where they played the Indian national anthem after realising that he is an Indian and the actor was overwhelmed with the gesture. Rishi shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie.”

My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. pic.twitter.com/nnHJVo3OyS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

The post reminded filmmaker Rahul Dholakia of a similar incident. Rahul responded to Rishi and wrote, “What a moment ! Once we were at the Venetian Casino in Vegas, and on seeing my mum and aunt in a saree, the musician started playing Mr. Raj Kapoor’s signature tune on his violin ! The two ladies had such a big smile on their face, they talked about it for 20 years. Jai Hind.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan beats Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson to become Most Handsome Man in the World, actor jokes ‘Well, it’s broccoli’

What a moment ! Once we were at the Venetian Casino in Vegas, and on seeing my mum and aunt in a saree, the musician started playing Mr. Raj Kapoor’s signature tune on his violin ! The two ladies had such a big smile on their face, they talked about it for 20 years. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 17, 2019

An elated Rishi also shared a picture early Saturday from Suniel Shetty’s visit. Suniel paid a visit to Rishi alongwith his wife Manna. In the picture, Rishi and Neetu are posing with Suniel and Manna. “Thank you Sunil and Manna Shetty. You both are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys,” Rishi wrote alongside the picture.

Thank you Sunil and Manna Shetty. You both are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/fItEAGOskP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 17, 2019

Earlier on Independence Day, Rishi shared pictures of world monuments lit up in the colours of the tricolour.

Burj Khalifa,Dubai, lit up in our tricolour. Happy Independence Day. Buck up India, proud of you 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GPNm7q02nA — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

Niagara Falls lit up in our tricolour. Happy Independence Day,India. Proud of you 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xXzy6dRFtV — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

Empire State Building,New York, lit in our tricolour. Happy Independence Day,India. Proud of you🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TrbFAa0bgW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

Rishi and Neetu are currently stationed in the US as the 102 Not Out star gets treated for cancer. Son Ranbir Kapoor, apart from sister Riddhima and girlfriend Alia Bhatt, often visits him and has been a constant support for the actor through the times. He earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It’s been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going. I will plan my return five-six weeks after my last treatment. It is called consolidation or pushback, whereby I will have to undergo chemotherapy to ensure that the ailment does not return. This is the second time I am going through the treatment. I am hoping that I can plan an end-August return but all this talk that I will be back in early September for my birthday, is again nothing but speculation.”

Several other celebrities from Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Khan, Karan Johar and others have also visited Rishi and Neetu in New York through the year.

Talking about his stay, Rishi recently told Hindustan Times, “I had to wait for six to eight weeks between cycles and that is why it has taken so long. It would have been easier had I been in Mumbai but my condition needed me to be in New York.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 11:05 IST