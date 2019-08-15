Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor redefine ‘like father like son’ in new video shared by Neetu Singh. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:00 IST

Neetu Kapoor has shared a fan-made clip that compares her husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor in their films. The father-son duo is seen in similar looking landscapes, enacting similar moves for their respective film sequences. It is the perfect description of ‘like father, like son’.

While Rishi’s clip is from the song Tere Mere Honthon Pe from his film Chandni, Ranbir’s moves to the same song is a sequence from Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His co-star, Anushka Sharma dons a yellow saree, much like what Sridevi wore in the original. Her character in the film wanted to fulfil her wish of dancing in a saree at the mountains.

Neetu posted the fan made video Wednesday evening and wrote alongside the post, “This is so adorable.”

Rishi and Neetu are currently stationed in the US as the 102 Not Out star gets treatment for cancer. Ranbir, apart from several other celebrities from Bollywood, has paid regular visits to his parents in New York through the year. Talking about his stay, Rishi recently told Hindustan Times, “I had to wait for six to eight weeks between cycles and that is why it has taken so long. It would have been easier had I been in Mumbai but my condition needed me to be in New York.”

Ranbir will soon begin work on Shamshera and also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

