Rishi Kapoor remembers Shammi Kapoor on his death anniversary, fans recall his last role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:14 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor has been staying in New York since more than 10 months but never misses out on remembering birthdays or keeping tab on latest news updates. On the occasion of late superstar Shammi Kapoor’s death anniversary, Rishi took to Twitter to remember him.

Sharing a picture from the star’s younger days, Rishi wrote, “Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us 14th August 2011. Never a star like him!”

Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us 14th August 2011. Never a star like him! pic.twitter.com/PMKV0fe3i8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 13, 2019

Several of the superstar’s fans reacted to the tweet, sharing how much they loved the actor and his work. Many also talked about his last role in Ranbir Kapoor’s film, Rockstar. One remembered his dialogue from the film, “Yeh bada jaanwar hai, aapke pinjare me nahi samayega, apni duniya banayega.”

And the Iconic Dialogue from the movie 'Rockstar' that he said in his last screen appearance of just 2 minutes. The dialogue inspires me everyday ! pic.twitter.com/fHGoGVwA07 — Gaurav Jain (@Aarihaan_Indus) August 13, 2019

There were many who called him the ‘Yahoo Boy’. Shammi’s song Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe was part of the 1961 film, Junglee which was partially set in Kashmir. A fan wrote, “Shammi ji and Kashmir were just inseparable.Yahooooo still represents the happiness of being in Love.”

Shammi ji and Kashmir were just inseperable.Yahooooo still represents the happiness of being in Love. — Rofl Cakediplomacy🍊 (@ccredited_) August 13, 2019

Rishi recently released actor and friend Anupam Kher’s autobiography named Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly. Rishi, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer in New York for almost a year, made his first public appearance following his diagnosis and treatment to release Kher’s book.

Looking well and in fine spirits, Kapoor told the audience he had been discharged from the hospital on Friday. Accompanied by his wife, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, Rishi recalled that though he is a couple of years older to Kher, they first worked together in the 1988 Yash Chopra film, Vijay, in which Kher had played the role of Kapoor’s grandfather.

Anupam thanked Rishi for releasing his book and said, “For him to be here today is the most glorious thing about my autobiography. We have known him as a film hero, but today he is a real-life hero. He has been here for the last one year battling cancer and he has come out of it.”

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 09:58 IST