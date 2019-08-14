‘Sridevi may have left the world, she is still around for me’: Boney Kapoor breaks down talking about wife

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:57 IST

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is yet to overcome the loss of his wife and actor Sridevi and missed her deeply on her birthday. The producer said, in an interview, how he feels that she is still around and taking care of them all.

In a video interview to BehindWoods TV, Boney broke down remembering her and said, “She was a legend in her lifetime and she remains a legend after she has left us. She may have left for the world, but for me, for us, she is still around. She is wishing us well and taking care of us and is still around.”

Boney also revealed that he had lost 14 kgs when he was dating Sridevi. Talking about how he eventually gained weight after getting married to her, he said, “When she was pregnant, she used to have a lot of milkshakes and icecreams. She had a sweet tooth. And I was also very fond of milkshakes and faludaas and we used to go to all her favourite places.”

Also read: On Sridevi’s birthday, Janhvi Kapoor says ‘I love you, Mumma’. Here are their 10 most adorable pics as family

He added that he is also a foodie and has a sweet tooth. “Anything which is sweet, I couldn’t resist but would pick it up and eat. But she had a fantastic willpower. She had a cheat day once a week. I never saw her having tea or coffee. Unfortunately she is not here to see me in better shape (referring to his weight loss of 14 kgs) than she had seen me last.”

He also spoke about her interest in South cinema. “After English Vinghlish and before Mom, she did Puli. Unfortunately, Puli didn’t turn out well. She has done it all and was waiting for good opportunities and good roles. Her passion for Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema was always there and used to watch films on television. Whenever I had to buy a remake right, she used to be with me, she was my interpreter and she exactly knew what she had to do for a particular art.” He also spoke about how her instincts were very strong and she had observed her aunt carrying her handbag and that’s the way she used to carry it in English Vinglish.

On being asked about his favourite film of Sridevi, Boney said, “All her films are my favourite from Mom, English Vinglish, Khuda Gawah, Chandni, Mr India, Chalbaaz, Gumraah to Judai and the list is endless.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 08:57 IST