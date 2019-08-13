On Sridevi’s birthday, Janhvi Kapoor shares a love-filled note for her mom, here are their 10 most adorable pics as family

bollywood

The late screen icon Sridevi would have turned 56 on Tuesday, August 13. The actor died due to accidental drowning in February, 2018. On Tuesday, actor Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita were among the first to put out posts on the late actor’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi put a picture of her mother and wrote “Happy birthday Mumma, I love you”. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza left heart emojis on the post and so did fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was close to the late actor.

Sunita Kapoor too posted a touching note with a picture of them together. She wrote: “Memories are always special. Sometimes we laugh by remembering the times we cried, and we cry by remembering the days we laughed;!!! That’s life. Happy birthday Sri..Miss you so much.”

In the past year, several members of the Kapoor family, as well has other Bollywood celebrities, have paid tribute to Sridevi on occasions such as Mother’s Day, her 55th birth anniversary and her death anniversary.

On her birthday, Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi, wrote on Instagram, “On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents.” On Mother’s Day, Janhvi had shared a throwback picture of herself, posing with her mom, and wrote in the caption, “Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy Mother’s Day.”. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, which was released only a few months after Sridevi’s death.

On Sridevi’s first death anniversary, several industry figures such as Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur, and others had shared tributes. Janhvi had shared a picture of a pair of hands, probably of her and her mother and had captioned it, “My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it.”

Here are some of the best pictures of Sridevi that have been shared in the last year.

In a career spanning five decades, Sridevi was known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations, and she has appeared in a range of genres, from slapstick comedy to epic dramas. She is known for films such as Himmatwala, Mr India, ChaalBaaz, Sadma, Nagina, English Vinglish and Mom among others.

