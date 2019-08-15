Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut: ‘There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us?’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:17 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has fired back at Kangana Ranaut, talking about how she hasn’t shown any support to her film Mission Mangal. Taapsee was taking a dig at Kangana’s oft-quoted statement that women should support each other. Mission Mangal is headlined by five female actors - Vidya Balan, Kriti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sonakshi Sinha, apart from Taapsee.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor redefine ‘like father like son’ in new video shared by Neetu Singh. Watch

Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel had criticised Taapsee, calling her a ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana. They have also previously expressed disappointment at other Bollywood stars for not supporting Kangana’s films.

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Taapsee said, “She (Kangana) has always spoken about how a woman should support another woman, but I did not hear any words of praise for my films. There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us? I am her junior and don’t have [as vast] a filmography as her, but I have done a decent number of films for someone to be appreciative of it.”

She added that she was disappointed when Kangana and her sister began criticising her. “It was a shock because it came from someone I always admired. I felt disappointed. When someone you had put on a pedestal does this, it makes you question if you were right in looking up to her. In my response, I said I am happy being a copy because she is a damn good actress. I am sasta because she claims to be the highest paid [female actor]. I don’t see it as derogatory. Just because she is saying it, doesn’t mean it’s the ultimate truth. She didn’t expose me; she exposed herself. It’s awkward but I won’t hold it against her. I love her as a performer and will continue to do so.”

Elaborating on why she thinks it all began, Taapsee said, “It was triggered because I said she needs double filter. Even Anurag [Kashyap] and I need that. How is that a negative thing? I saw her as an honest person. It’s sad that she says a woman cannot call out another woman. I will call out people basis who is wrong and right, and not based on what gender they belong to. Feminism is about an equal platform.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 11:51 IST