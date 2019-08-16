Khushi Kapoor twins with cousin Shanaya Kapoor at Bali wedding. Check out their pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:51 IST

Late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor attended a luxury wedding at the tourist destination with her family and the her photos are going viral. Khushi twinned with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor at the wedding in a deep blue outfit.

The wedding was of Sridevi’s friend Rakhee Punjabi’s son. Boney Kapoor and his brother Sanjay Kapoor also attended the wedding. While Khushi was dressed in an off-shoulder top and colourful lehenga, Shanaya’s lehenga was adorned with sequins.

The family also enjoyed a day out by the beach. Shanaya and Khushi was seen soaking up the sun and posing for pics. Sanjay Kapoor also put up a bright picture of himself, his wife and son from Bali. “The good bad and the ugly,” he captioned the post. “Who’s the Ugly ???? Cartoon you are,” Chunky Pandey’s wife Deanne wrote in the comments.

Another picture posted on Sanjay’s Instagram stories showed Khushi tying a rakhi on her cousin Jahaan’s wrist on Raksha Bandhan. Jahaan was seen in a grey T-shirt while Khushi was seen in a white top and pink skirt.

A video from the wedding showed comedian and actor Sunil Grover dressed up as his The Kapil Sharma Show character, Rinku Devi, to entertain the guests. He sang his song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte. Another video showed Shanaya tightening the rakhi around her brother’s wrist when it came loose on the dance floor.

Khushi’s sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor could not attend the wedding as she is currently shooting for her Gunjan Saxena biopic, Kargil Girl. She recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Sridevi’s birthday. She had shared a photo from the shrine in which she was dressed in a traditional south Indian attire and was joined by one of her friends.

Janhvi will soon be seen in Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. She will also shoot for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht next year.

