Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film soars high with estimated Rs 69.9 cr earning, John Abraham’s film makes Rs 33.89 cr

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:05 IST

After the small decline on Friday, the collections for Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal reportedly saw a significant jump on Saturday. The film made an estimated Rs 23.5 crore on the third day of release.

As per a Boxofficeindia report, the film saw fantastic growth in all multiplexes. The film, that also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kriti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sonakshi Sinha, has made a total of Rs 69.9 crore in three days since the release on August 15.

Jagan Shakti made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal – the film that is about the story of India’s ISRO’s mission to Mars, under the project name MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission). The team that propelled the project mainly consisted women scientists and the film is aimed at celebrating the success of this women’s team.

Mission Mangal had a grand opening on Independence Day. Thanks to the national holiday, it became Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener with Rs 29 crore collection on day one. It is also the second highest Bollywood opener of 2019. The film then saw a major dip in collections on the second day as it was a working Friday. With the film showing an upward trend on Saturdy, trade experts believe it may cross Rs 90 crore by Sunday end.

Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases...

1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed]

2. #MissionMangal ₹ 29.16 cr [Thu]

3. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]

4. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]

5. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri]

NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Fri release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. “#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

On the other hand, John Abraham’s Batla House also picked up pace and collected an estimated Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday. This takes its total to Rs 33.89 crore in three days.

After an impressive opening of Rs 14 crore, Batla House collected Rs 8.84 crore on day two at the box office. “#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend... Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend... Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: ₹ 24.39 cr. India biz,” Taran had tweeted.

#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend... Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend... Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: ₹ 24.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

