Lisa Haydon announces second pregnancy with a happy pic and a baby bump. See it here

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:56 IST

Model-turned-actor Lisa Haydon is expecting her second child. She has posted a picture on her Instagram account with husband Dino Lavlani and their son Zack, with a caption stating: “Party of four on the way”. In the picture, Lisa’s baby bump is visible. The actor, her husband and son are all smiles and happy.

Actor Amy Jackson, who is also expecting her first child, commented on the picture. “BEST newsss,” she wrote in a comment. Mohenjodaro actor Pooja Hegde also left a comment. “Congratulations beautiful maamma,” she commented. “Yaaaaay congrats to the fam,” wrote Shibani Dandekar. Lisa had shared another picture from the same day at the beach three days ago but her bump wasn’t visible in the pics.

Lisa gained popularity in Bollywood for her performance in the 2010 dud Aisha. She has also played a pivotal role in films such as Queen and Housefull 3. She has also appeared in the web series The Trip. The actor was last seen in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was a huge box office success. She made her return to the modelling scene with the reality show Top Model India.

Lisa got married in 2016 to her boyfriend Dino and the couple had their first child in 2017. Last year, they celebrated their anniversary by heading back to the same beach where they got married. “Two years ago on this spot of beach we said yes to a whole new life. Thank you for making me a much better .... tennis player(what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger). You have truly taught me what it means to be.... a Gypsy.. and You are hands down the worlds best... Instagram photographer. Jokes aside, happy anniversary, best dad, tech visionary and always full of surprises— out there acing life! We Love YOU xx. p.s. Zack is a happy kid I promise. This picture nutshells how he feels about family photos where his parents struggle to look good while he nails blue steel in every shot,” she wrote with the post.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 17:56 IST