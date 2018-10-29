Lisa Haydon, husband Dino celebrate wedding anniversary on the same beach where they said ‘I do’. See pics

Lisa Haydon is celebrating two years of marriage to British businessman Dino Lalvani. The couple set new goals by hitting the same beach in white where they had taken their wedding vows. However, this time the new addition to their family was their son Zack.

The Manali Trance actor shared a beautiful family picture from their beach outing along with a special candid message for her husband. She wrote, “Two years ago on this spot of beach we said yes to a whole new life. Thank you for making me a much better .... tennis player(what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger😆). You have truly taught me what it means to be.... a Gypsy.. and You are hands down the worlds best... Instagram photographer. Jokes aside, happy anniversary, best dad, tech visionary and always full of surprises— out there acing life! We Love YOU xx. p.s. Zack is a happy kid I promise. This picture nutshells how he feels about family photos where his parents struggle to look good while he nails blue steel in every shot”.

Looking sensuous in a white knitted bikini, Lisa Haydon is unarguably the hottest mom in the glamour world. The diva is a water baby and often shares stunning pictures of her beach looks and her swimming sessions with her son. She also shared a solo picture while striking an impressive pose during her early morning swim. She captioned the picture “Early morning swims with the original cool.”

Lisa had surprised her fans by walking down the aisle in a private wedding ceremony in Phuket, Thailand in 2016. The Christian wedding was an intimate affair with only very close family members and friends in presence. The two were blessed with a baby boy on May 17, 2017 and named him Zack.

The actor was last seen in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was a huge box office success. She made her return to the modelling scene with the reality show Top Model India.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 12:57 IST