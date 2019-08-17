Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film takes off with Rs 45 cr earning, John Abraham’s film earns Rs 21cr

bollywood

After setting up a box office record for Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal with a massive Rs 29 crore opening, the Vidya Balan-Taapsee Pannu-Sonakshi Sinha-Nithya Menen’ Mission Mangal saw a dip on Friday as it earned an estimated Rs 16-17 crore. A Boxofficeindia report claimed Mission Mangal made Rs 16-17 crore on day two of the release as Friday was a working day, making a total of Rs 45 crore. .

Directed by debutant Jagan Shakti, the film traces the story of India’s ISRO’s mission to Mars, under the project name MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission). The team that propelled the project majorly consisted women scientists.

While the film benefitted from hitting theatres on a public holiday, the sharp decline in collections can be mostly blamed on a working Friday and they are expected to rise over the weekend.

Meanwhile, John Abraham’s Batla House earned Rs 7 crore on day two at the box office, according to the BOI report. After an opening of Rs 14 crore, the film held ground, making a total of Rs 21 crore in two days of the release.

Talking about Mission Mangal’s opening collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, “#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener... Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz.”

The film also made it to the second biggest Bollywood opener of 2019. “Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases... 1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed] 2. #MissionMangal ₹ 29.16 cr [Thu] 3. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed] 4. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu] 5. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri] NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Fri release,” Taran wrote.

The film, nonetheless, received praises from industry celebs. Karan Johar wrote an elaborate post on Instagram. “I had such a satisfying movie experience watching #missionmangal ! I felt proud and got incredibly moved at the end! Laced with humour this is a big idea and a superbly produced, directed and performed film....I am officially a @balanvidya fan! She is possibly the most relatable actor we have ....identifiable and so effortless with her every beat! She is vulnerable and strong in every beat of the film! The ladies do such an amazing job! All of them make a place for themselves in this box office winner! Kudos to @taapsee @aslisona @iamkirtikulhari#nityamenon and a special mention to @sharmanjoshi for his endearing act! And to @sanjaykapoor2500 for his portrayal of a nagging husband. The silent force of this film is the incredible @akshaykumar ! Letting the ladies take centre stage and still emerging as the backbone of this film! His choice of amazing subjects and his love affair with the box office continues! Congratulations to @foxstarhindi#balki and director #jaganshakti for this LOVELY film!”

Kriti Sanon tweeted, “Mission Mangal is a film that will make any Indian feel super proud! I left the theatre with a charged up happy feeling that lasted for verryy long!Such real performances by everyone! A must watch!@akshaykumar @vidya_balan @sonakshisinha @taapsee @IamKirtiKulhari @MenenNithya You are so so good in the film @akshaykumar sir.. kudos to you to have backed this project.. @vidya_balan ma’am i am a huge fan and will always be!!”

HT review for Mission Mangal noted, “There are cute scenes, but it is worrisome that a film about several incredibly talented women constantly plays up their stereotypical womanhood more than their scientific acumen. These are scientists, not utterly inexperienced homemakers, and their epiphanies should not exclusively be based on examples like the frying of pooris and the hailing of auto-rickshaws” .

