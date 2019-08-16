Ranveer Singh can’t resist commenting on Deepika Padukone’s posts, even if it’s just of plants. See latest zinger here

bollywood

Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Instagram romance has won over the internet yet again, and this time it didn’t even take glamorous photos or inspiring posts. Ranveer has commented on a new picture of plants, posted by his wife.

“Hai bebz, so naice plants,” he wrote in the comments section of a new post by Deepika, shared on Instagram on Friday. The post has been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times already, and Ranveer’s comment has been ‘liked’ over 15000 times. “You are the best. You know it right?!” one fan wrote to Ranveer.

Deepika and Ranveer have been stationed in London for several weeks now. They’re filming director Kabir Singh’s sports drama 83, about the Indian cricket team’s underdog victory at the 1983 World Cup. Earlier in the day, pictures of the couple chilling together were shared by their fan clubs online. They were joined by their sisters, Ritika Bhavnani and Anisha Padukone.

Deepika on Friday also shared a picture of her latest magazine cover, for Porter Edit. She can be seen wearing an all-denim outfit on the cover.

Deepika will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which she will play an acid attack survivor. In 83, Deepika plays cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi. Speaking about switching from one character to the other, the actor noted, “In fact I’ve always believed that a character never really leaves your system entirely. This time around I took cleaning and organising things around my home to help me cope with switching from Laxmi to Romi Dev in ‘83. It helped me de-stress and clear my mind of any chatter.”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November, 2018. They’d been dating for six years, and were the constant source of speculation - particularly because of their social media PDA.

