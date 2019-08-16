Deepika Padukone has all of Ranveer Singh’s heart in new video, is caught in ‘sista sandwich’ with Anisha, his sister

bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most-loved couples in Bollywood today, and not without a reason. In a recent boomerang video, shared by Ranveer, Deepika can be seen happily waving at someone, possibly, her husband.

Deepika is wearing an all-black combination, has sun glasses on and sports a pair of sneakers too. She is standing in front of the shop which says ‘All Of My Heart’. In another similar video, Ranveer is sandwiched between his sister Ritika Bhavnani and Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone. The two ladies have a drink in hand as they turn to plant a kiss of Ranveer’s cheek from either side. A happy Ranveer can be seen smiling gleefully. Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote ‘Sista Sandwich’ with a bunch of heart emojis.

For more than a month now, Deepika was based in England to shoot for her portions in Kabir Khan’s ambitious, ’83, based on India’s world cup win in cricket that year. While Ranveer will be seen playing former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen in a supporting role, playing Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where Deepika plays an acid attack survivor, Malti. The role is inspired by real-life survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal of Delhi. Speaking about switching from Malti to Romi Dev, Deepika had said: “In fact I’ve always believed that a character never really leaves your system entirely. This time around I took cleaning and organising things around my home to help me cope with switching from Laxmi to Romi Dev in ‘83. It helped me de-stress and clear my mind of any chatter.”

Talking about working on ’83, Deepika had previously said that she her decision to join the film did not come from her personal equation with Ranveer. She told Times of India: “I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film.”

