Malaika Arora on being slammed for dating Arjun Kapoor: ‘You can’t stop people, these are their personal opinions’

With special appearances in films with songs such as Chhaiya Chhaiya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Malaika Arora has certainly kept herself busy on and off. But, she has never been seen much in proper roles in the last 19 years. Ask her why she never bothered to do them, and she says, “I have never really been (interested), it’s never been my thing. I have not been drawn towards it, and have always kind of flirted with the whole concept of being in the business, but not actually getting into a full-fledged relationship with it. It’s pretty much how I have looked at it.”

Talking about relationships, both she and boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor find themselves at the end of countless speculations including rumours that they are going to marry soon.

Doesn’t the scrutiny on her personal life get to her at times? “I think there will always be scrutiny about anything and everything that everybody does. Any celebrity will have that situation. Guess if you are in the business, you have got to get used to it, the whole prospect,” she refrains from commenting further.

And what about people saying negative things when she and Arjun post a picture together on social media? “You can’t stop people, these are their personal opinions,” replies Malaika, who keeps herself busy with judging reality TV shows, and running her own yoga studio.

Fitness is one area where the 45-year old gives a lot of younger actors a run for their money. And she’s spotted outside the gym too frequently. What’s with the fad of ‘gym’ and ‘airport’ looks, we ask her. “It’s overrated, because at the end of the day, I don’t know what is the big brouhaha. The paparazzi, I think are just doing their job. It’s a culture that caught on recently, and they are doing a great job,” says Malaika.

