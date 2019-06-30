Malaika Arora: “If I want to marry a man younger than me, it’s not your problem!”

You are with Arjun Kapoor now. How does it feel being in a relationship again?

It feels amazing! When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!

Does your age difference with Arjun make this relationship different?

The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***.

Have you ever been on a dating/hook-up app? Or did you find love too soon for that?

(Laughs) No, no, no! I’ve never been on one and I never intend to be on one! It is just not my space. For me, these things need to happen organically. I can’t be swiping left, right, and centre for love!

How is your son reacting to the relationship?

I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.

So, when is the big day?

(Smiles). That, I am not going to answer. It’s really personal…

Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, June 20, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 02:09 IST