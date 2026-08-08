Asst postmaster arrested for embezzling ₹1.40 cr in Sambhal

An assistant postmaster in Sambhal district was arrested for allegedly embezzling ₹1.40 crore by misappropriating funds deposited in savings accounts and fixed deposits (FDs), police said on Friday. Investigators claim the accused diverted the stolen money to online fantasy gaming and betting platforms, including Dream11, after issuing forged receipts and fake passbooks to unsuspecting customers.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, was arrested by Bahjoi police on Friday afternoon following multiple complaints from account holders who discovered that money had been withdrawn from their accounts without their knowledge. Police have registered seven FIRs against him so far and have launched a wider financial investigation to determine whether the fraud extends beyond the currently established amount.

The alleged scam came to light after several account holders approached Bahjoi police station on August 6, claiming that funds had mysteriously disappeared from their savings accounts. Acting on the complaints, police initiated an investigation that allegedly revealed systematic financial fraud inside the Bahjoi post office in Chandausi tehsil.

On August 7, two more victims came forward with similar allegations, taking the total number of criminal cases registered against the accused to seven.

The arrest and details of the investigation were disclosed during a press briefing held on Friday by superintendent of police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi and circle officer Stuti Singh.

Police are now examining his financial transactions to trace the flow of funds and determine whether additional betting applications or digital payment channels were used.

Officials are also trying to establish whether the total amount misappropriated exceeds ₹1.40 crore and whether more victims are yet to come forward.

During the investigation, police found that Kumar had returned money to a few account holders to allegedly avoid raising suspicion and to delay exposure of the alleged fraud.

Meanwhile, the police have also not ruled out the possibility of involvement by other postal department employees. The department’s internal records are also being reviewed as part of the ongoing probe.

SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said Deepak Kumar was posted in Chandausi during 2023-24 before being transferred to the Bahjoi post office. Preliminary findings indicate that the alleged embezzlement began during this period and continued after his transfer.