Rashmi Rocket motion poster: Taapsee Pannu debuts as a Gujarati athlete as Akshay Kumar shares first look

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:33 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu will essay the role of athlete Rashmi from Gujarat in her upcoming film, titled Rashmi Rocket. The first motion poster of the movie was unveiled Friday morning. Directed by Akrsh Khuranna, the film will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies.

Sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she’s off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket. @MrAkvarious @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople #NehaAnand #PranjalKhandhdiya Music for the motion poster: @LesleLewis”

Taapsee plays the lead role in the film that about Gujarat’s athlete Rashmi. Folks from her village fondly call her Rashmi Rocket, given her speed.

Talking about her new project, Taapsee told DNA in an interview, “This story instantly hit the right chord when I heard the idea. It’s one of those few films I was waiting to be developed into a script for me to do. Funnily, I have been made to run in almost every film I’ve done in every other genre. But this time, it’s going to be an out-and-out athlete’s tale. What excited me the most was the human drama that unfolds in her life, which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.”

Producer Ronnie told the website that Rashmi Rocket is the story of “a girl who achieves and conquers in her field despite all the adversities.”

Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of her another sports biopic, Saand Ki Aankh, in which she and Bhumi Pednekar portray the role of world’s oldest sharpshooters -- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar - from Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 10:27 IST