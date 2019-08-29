Taapsee Pannu looks intriguing in first look images from RSVP Movies’ new film, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:22 IST

The first stills of actor Taapsee Pannu from her new film with RSVP Productions were shared online. Taapsee’s character in the film is called Rashmi.

The official Twitter account shared three stills —the first one, shows the feet of the actor; she is wearing a thick anklet around one of her foot, the second still shows her neck with tattoos. In the third picture, Taapsee’s face is partially covered with her hair and her hand. Her nose pin is clearly visible. In the fourth one, Taapsee’s face is clearer.

Sharing the pictures, RSVP team wrote, “An eye that’s aiming for the finish line will see through all odds! Rashmi is here to inspire you with her journey.”

Feet that are rooted in the ground but aim to cross boundaries because no dream is too big. pic.twitter.com/cAeNxm7t9B — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) August 29, 2019

In the second post, the caption read, “Her simplicity is her greatest strength! Rashmi is coming to share her journey, stay tuned.”

Her simplicity is her greatest strength! Rashmi is coming to share her journey, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/vJjn8pMiIo — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) August 29, 2019

In yet another post, the caption read: “Feet that are rooted in the ground but aim to cross boundaries because no dream is too big.”

A fourth post shows much of Taapsee’s face. Instagram post read: “She broke through the shackles of traditions to fulfill her dreams.”

Also read: The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor to go Zoya Solanki way, will sport only red at film’s promotions

An eye that’s aiming for the finish line will see through all odds! Rashmi is here to inspire you with her journey. pic.twitter.com/AycNYscn6s — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) August 29, 2019

She broke through the shackles of traditions to fulfill her dreams. pic.twitter.com/mrFheKo5VM — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) August 29, 2019

Last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of Saand Ki Aankh where Bhumi Pednekar and she play aged women shooters from Uttar Pradesh.

Owned by Ronnie Screwwalla, RSVP has produced films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, in the recent past. RSVP’s The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and features Priyanka and Farhan as parents to Zaira Wasim who essays the role of an 18-year-old. The film is based on the real life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a teenage motivational speaker who died of pulmonary fibrosis. Recently, talking about the film, Priyanka had said , “Amid various options at that point, everyone questions me about why this movie? Why not this tent-pole, potboiler with song and dance”. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who was also present at the event, interrupted to ask her “Priyanka, which film are you talking about?” and they all burst out laughing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:20 IST