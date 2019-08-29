The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor to go Zoya Solanki way, will sport only red at film’s promotions

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who stars in the upcoming film The Zoya Factor, will follow a quirk of her own through the promotions of the film. According to a report in Mid Day, the actor will wear only red-coloured clothes.

Speaking to the paper, she said: “It was my idea to wear red at the promotions. I wanted to do full justice to the story and my role. I thought this was the best way to introduce the eccentricities of Zoya to the audience. The Zoya Factor is about the titular character being considered a good luck charm for India’s cricket team at the World Cup. So why not go about the promotions the Zoya way? Also, red is considered an auspicious colour. We’re going the extra mile to make sure that luck is on our side, too.”

The Zoya Factor is based on a book of the same name by write Anuja Chauhan. The film deals with a young advertising executive Zoya Solanki who finds herself being seen as Indian cricket team’s good luck charm. The film also stars Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The first look of Angad’s character, Robin, was revealed recently. He plays a guy high on fashion and is known for his ‘gregarious and magnetic’ personality. “He (his character) is a gregarious and magnetic character. My character Robin has the bad boy charm. He is the superstar of the team. He is flamboyant and has the swagger about himself. He is scoring runs and winning matches, an alpha male to the tee. He is passionate and dedicated about his game. He is the lion. But he gets insecure and the consequences make him human and real,” Angad said.

Sonam has come to be associated with feel-good films. Her previous outings in the genre (Khoosurat, 2014 and Veere Di Wedding, 2018) were hits. Speaking about it, The Zoya Factor’s director Abhishek Sharma said, “Such films make you laugh, feel and empathise with the characters. They also enjoy maximum repeat audiences. With its massive commercial prospects, the genre cannot be under-appreciated for too long. It provides women with prominent roles and a platform to showcase their perspective, which is sometimes not understood too well.”

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:21 IST