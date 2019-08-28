Amitabh Bachchan says his assets, estimated at Rs 2800 cr, will be divided equally between Abhishek, Shweta

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:03 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati reiterated that when he dies, his wealth will be divided equally between his two children, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta. The actor has been vocal about this in the past as well.

“When I die, the assets I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son,” he’d once written on Twitter. A longtime advocate for gender equality, Bachchan is a UN ambassador for girl child, and has also endorsed the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

According to multiple reports, including on The Richest, Amitabh has a net worth of over $400 million (Rs 28,66,16,00,000). In 2015, Forbes estimated that he made $33.5 million. Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai, and has one daughter, Aaradhya. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, and has two children, Navya and Agatsya.

Amitabh often speaks about female empowerment, especially on social media, where he routinely shares pictures and achievements of his daughter and granddaughters. In a letter addressed to Aaradhya and Navya, shared on social media, he had written, “Don’t live in the shadows of people’s judgement. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Don’t let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character. Don’t let anyone’s opinion of who you should be friends with, dictate who you will be friends with. Don’t get married for any other reason other than you want to get married.” He added, “This may be a difficult, difficult world to be a woman. But I believe that it is women like you that will change that. It may not be easy, setting your own boundaries, making your own choices, rising above people‘s judgement. But you, you can set an example for women everywhere.”

At an event for the empowerment of women, he had said that the majority of crew members on film sets happen to be women. “You will find almost 60 to 70% of people working on film crews are all women. And they do all and every kind of job, right from the DOP, to assistants, to directors, to production, all kind of jobs in the past that were handled by men are now handled by women and I am proud of that.”

