Zaira Wasim will not promote Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink: report

Actor Zaira Wasim will reportedly not be a part of the promotions of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. According to a report in Mid-Day, she has already expressed her intentions to the producers.

According to a source, “With the film eyeing an October 11 release, the makers were planning to kick off the promotions by August-end. it was evident from Zaira’s Facebook post on Sunday that she has decided to sever her ties from films. In keeping with her decision, she has requested the makers to excuse her from the promotional activities.” Zaira, in a social media post shared on Sunday, had announced that she will no longer work in films as it distracted her from her faith and religion.

The Sky Is Pink marks actor Priyanka Chopra’s return to Hindi films after three years and also stars Farhan Akhtar. The two play Zaira’s parents in the film, which is based on the real life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young girl who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. She wrote a book on her life and died at 19 years old.

In a statement, Roy Kapur Films, which is backing the Shonali Bose directorial, said Wasim has been a “complete professional” throughout the filming of the movie. “Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, The Sky Is Pink. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always,” the statement read.

Zaira, 18, best known for her role as a wrestler in the 2016 film Dangal, wrote in her post: “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘imaan’,” she said, referring to her faith. “While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my ‘imaan’, my relationship with my religion was threatened,” she said in simultaneous posts on her social media profiles.

She later shot down rumours that her social media accounts were hacked when she announced her decision. “This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks,” Zaira posted on Twitter.

Her announcement was received with mixed reactions by the industry. While some showed her support, others thought she was not graceful in the way she decided to quit.

