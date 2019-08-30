Priyanka Chopra is dancing goofily to Badtameez Dil as she celebrates 19-year bond with BFF, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:35 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a video with her best friend Tamanna and wrote a long and emotional note with it, cherishing her bond with Tamanna.

In it, Priyanka and Tamanna are seen getting ready and posing for what could be a photoshoot. She wrote alongside the video, “Friends are the family you choose and as we come to the close of friendship month, I can’t help but reflect on how true that is. I’m so excited to celebrate the 250,000 friendships that have been made so far on #Bumblebff in India. @bumble_india’s BFF campaign is so special to me because I got to share it with my best friend Tamanna. I truly believe that you can find friends and like-minded people in the most unexpected places... and this is exactly what happened to me when @tam2cul walked into my life.

Also read: Prasthanam trailer: Intense Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff fight a wicked Chunky Pandey in a battle loaded with betrayal and power struggles

“Even though it feels like forever, Tam and I met about 19 years ago - we used to be roomies and surprisingly, we didn’t quite like each other! Fast forward to the present where we are now inseparable. Tam, thank you for everything & specially for pushing aside your fear of being in front of the camera and doing this with me.”

Priyanka also shared a few fun videos from the shoot on her Instagram stories. In one of the posts, she is goofily dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s Badtameez Dil while in another, she is making funny faces.

Talking about Priyanka, Tamanna had earlier told Hindustan Times, “We lived together, when Priyanka first came to Mumbai. One thing I love about her is that she is grounded and has never been rude to anybody.” She works with an international airline.

On the work front, Priyanka has completed work on Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink that also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is the love story of a couple — Aditi (Priyanka) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan ), told through the eyes of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira), who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Spanning over three decades, the family moves countries, challenge science, change faith and are constantly tested in their love and relationships.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 09:33 IST