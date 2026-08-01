Bhiwandi , Following the collapse of a four-storey building in Balaji Nagar area of the town that claimed 10 lives, Mayor Narayan Ratan Chaudhary on Saturday directed that water and electricity supply to all structures declared as dangerous be disconnected to ensure that they are vacated expeditiously. Bhiwandi mayor asks officials to disconnect power, water supply to dilapidated buildings

Chaudhary, Mayor of the Nizampur City Municipal Corporation , chaired a high-level disaster management review meeting in the aftermath of Friday's collapse of Kohinoor Building which had been declared dangerous six years ago, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Vikram Darade informed that 238 buildings within municipal limits have been classified under C1 category and 836 under C2A category .

The Mayor ordered immediate disconnection of water and power supplies to all C1 and C2A category buildings.

"Evacuation notices issued to property owners or occupants must be accompanied by official spot inspection reports. Those who need temporary shelter can be accommodated in buildings owned by the corporation for five to six days," said Chaudhary.

While power distribution company Torrent Power will be responsible for cutting off electricity connections to dangerous structures, ward officers were directed to ensure that official notifications were sent to the company in time.

Ward officers were also ordered to conduct surprise inspections, including night visits, to prevent unauthorized repair work at hazardous buildings.

Notably, the Vehicle Department has been asked to hire large dumpers and JCB machines for each ward as needed, and process proposals for issuing new Bolero jeeps to ward officers.

The Medical Health Department was directed to submit a proposal to purchase new ambulances and immediately rent one dedicated ambulance for the Disaster Management Department.

According to data provided by the Thane district administration, 30 people have lost their lives due to various natural disasters during this monsoon season including Tuesday's building collapse.

Meanwhile, acting on instructions from the Chief Minister's Office, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao directed ward committees to issue notices to all C1 category buildings in Thane city.

To safeguard occupants' property rights during evacuations, civic officers have been instructed to issue carpet area measurement certificates to tenants and flat owners. Temporary shelter can be provided at municipal transit camps, Rao said.

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