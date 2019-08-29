Prasthanam trailer: Intense Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff fight a wicked Chunky Pandey in a battle loaded with betrayal and power struggles

bollywood

The first trailer for Prasthanam is out and it promises twists, turns and a lot of action. Directed by Deva Kutta, Prasthanam is the official Hindi remake of his 2010 Telugu political thriller. The Hindi film stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey in lead roles and is set to hit theatres on September 20.

The trailer shows Sanjay playing the head of a political family, in which his two sons are pitted against each other to carry forth his legacy. The trailer opens with a kid having a conversation with Sanjay’s character, and they discuss the morality behind taking a life, even if it is for the right cause. The trailer promises a film that deals with themes of betrayal, loyalty, family ties and political power struggles. Chunky Pandey plays the wicked villain.

Sharing the trailer, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “The war to earn the legacy begins.” The original Telugu thriller featured Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. In Hindi, Prasthanam is produced by Maanayata Dutt.

Speaking to PTI, director Deva had said how Sanjay Dutt had been interested in bringing the story of Prasthanam to Hindi audience for a long time. He said: “Sanjay Dutt got interested in the project, which was in 2011-2012 within one-two years of (its) release. In between he went to jail and then came back and the follow up (from their end) was passionate regarding the film. I was interested because of the intensity of interest from his side.”

Explaining further, Deva said, “Fundamentally there are no changes to the story at all, except refining and polishing the canvas and all that. It is very relevant. I have rewritten the screenplay the dialogues were provided by Farhad.”

Apart from Prasthanam, Sanjay also has Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat and Bhuj The Pride of India – both films are currently under production. He will also shoot for a special appearance in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 that stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

