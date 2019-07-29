Prasthanam teaser: Sanjay Dutt’s birthday gift to fans has him leading the charge in epic political drama, watch

bollywood

On Sanjay Dutt’s birthday on Monday, the makers of Prasthanam unveiled the teaser of the film. The short teaser looks like an epic political drama set in contemporary times.

As the little over 1-minute teaser opens, we see a door opening and Sanjay Dutt emerging from behind it. His voice-over sets the tone of the teaser as he says: “Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat.” What follows is a montage of images from the film -- we see Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Ali Faizal and Amyra Dastur appear through it. There’s a lot of violence; we also get the sense that, somewhere through the course of the film, Sanjay Dutt turns a politician.

Watch Prasthanam teaser here:

Prasthanam is the official Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name. The 2010 original starred Sharwanand and Sai Kumar in prominent roles. The film has been directed by Deva Kutta, who directed the original one as well.

Speaking to PTI, Deva Kutta had mentioned how Sanjay Dutt had been interested in bringing the story of Prasthanam to Hindi audience for a long time. He said: “Sanjay Dutt got interested in the project, which was in 2011-2012 within one-two years of (its) release. In between he went to jail and then came back and the follow up (from their end) was passionate regarding the film. I was interested because of the intensity of interest from his side.” Incidentally, the film has been produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions.

The Telugu film narrated the story of a politician and the complex relations prevailing in his family. Explaining further, Deva Kutta mentioned that the basic story will remain intact. “Fundamentally there are no changes to the story at all, except refining and polishing the canvas and all that. It is very relevant. I have rewritten the screenplay the dialogues were provided by Farhad.”

