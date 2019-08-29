Early Saaho reviews praise Prabhas’ performance, call action ‘on par with Hollywood’

bollywood

A day ahead of its release in India, the first reactions to Saaho have arrived online. Touted as one of the most expensive action films ever produced in the country, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is generating mixed early response from those who have seen it in the UAE, where it releases on Thursday.

Deccan Chronicle quoted a distributor, who said that the film relies too heavily on a couple of action sequences. “There are two elaborate action sequences, each lasting for more than ten minutes. The entire impact of the film hinges on these two action sequences,” the source said. The action isn’t enough to sustain the film, which is bogged down by a poor script. The source added, “If they are hoping to acquire blockbuster status on the basis of two action scenes then it is worrisome. Audiences expect a lot more than stunts in their movie experience. On the other hand Shankar’s dubbed 2.0 became a moneyspinner without a coherent plot merely on the starpower of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.”

To the contrary, a UAE journalist wrote on Twitter that the film has blockbuster written all over it. Umair Sandhu wrote, “If you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, melodious music and if you love masala movies, then Saaho should definitely be your pick for weekend. Prabhas is India Biggest star now.”

#Saaho is a cinematic marvel which has the style as well as the substance.The VFX & Action Stunts is something which has not been watched on Indian screens ever. At the BO, it is a sure shot blockbuster and will set new benchmarks in the days to come. Highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/zzM8qPRpfI — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 28, 2019

He continued, “Prabhas makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There’s no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Pan India hero in this film,who can acts effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences. Saaho is a definite must watch. Breathtakingly shot with gorgeous cinematography, this edition notches higher than its preceding films in terms of thrills and mostly in terms of soul. You wouldn’t want to miss a defining moment in the history of commercial films of Tollywood.”

One word Review: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R

Rating: ⭐🌟🌟🌟( 4/5)#Saaho



Crazy storyline masked with breathtaking visuals & action.



Prabhas is elegant, fierce & " THE BAD BOY"



Action scenes are on par with Hollywood, some are way better TBH



Climax is the best part of the movie. — Light Yagami (@army_aishu) August 28, 2019

Another Twitter user called Saaho’s climax ‘the best part of the movie’. They wrote that the film has a “Crazy storyline masked with breathtaking visuals & action. Action scenes are on par with Hollywood, some are way better TBH.”

Produced on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, the film also boasts of the most expensive action sequence ever filmed in Indian cinema’s history. The cost of the sequence is said to be around Rs 90 crore, according to reports. Saaho is expected to open to a collection of anywhere between Rs 60-70 crore on Friday, which would make it the second biggest opener in history of Indian cinema.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “The film should open at roughly Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil and Rs 3-5 crore in Malayalam. The film should open across India at around Rs 60-70 crore in all languages.”

Also read: Saaho box office predictions: Prabhas-starrer could open with more than Rs 60 cr, might beat Avengers Endgame, Kabir Singh

Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar.

