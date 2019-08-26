Saaho song Baby Won’t You Tell Me: Prabhas romances Shraddha Kapoor on surrealist CGI sets. Watch

bollywood

Aug 26, 2019

A new romantic song from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s action thriller, Saaho is out. Titled Baby Won’t You Tell Me, the song was released in Hind, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously on Monday. It showed Prabhas and Shraddha getting attracted to each other against the backdrop of extravagant sets created specially for the film.

From romancing on a lone boat in a pink sea with swans all around, to frolicking around a massive wooden doll standing in the background, the song shares a glimpse of some massive CGI sets and visual effects put together for the film. The soothing number has been sung by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra and Shankar Mahadevan and penned by Manoj Yadav. The music for all the versions of the song has been given by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjerekar, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

Talking about how he creates the alpha male image on screen, Prabhas told IANS in an interview, “I am quite confident doing action and giving silent expressions as well as close-up shots. I go easy with the swagger and convey a lot with my eyes. I am not that confident with my dialogue delivery and am constantly working on that.”

He added, “Saaho is a regular film, with some stylish and slick action choreography. We are not trying to compete with Hollywood because they are much advanced than us, but it is true that we are capable of delivering something at par with international standard. We have the talent but in Indian films, we haven’t tried this level of action and VFX. So, for the mass audience in India, we are giving something that is new and technologically advanced.”

The film has been shot with IMAX cameras and, given its budget of around Rs 350 crore, Shraddha admits she is stressed out about how Saaho might fare at the box-office. “This is the first time I have worked in such a big-budget film so I am excited but nervous as well. People have huge expectations ever since the trailer was released, so I am stressed now,”

Saaho is set to hit theatres on August 30.

Aug 26, 2019