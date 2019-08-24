Prabhas on Baahubali 3: ‘I know Rajamouli had the script in mind for 5 years, don’t know if it will happen’

regional-movies

Actor Prabhas, has talked about the possibility of filmmaker SS Rajamouli making a third part in hit franchise, Baahubali. He rose to national fame with his blockbusters Baahubali The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali The Conclusion (2017).

Speaking with Rajeev Masand in an interview, Prabhas said, “If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3 he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not.”

He also talked about the experience of working on Baahubali films - he worked exclusively on Baahubali for four years. “I was very comfortable giving 4 years of Baahubali. Toward the end I felt I want to do something else also. Some times I forget I was part of the project, it was that surreal.”

Watch the entire interview here:

Prabhas added, “Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali will never get out of my system.”

Recently, the actor’s trainer revealed details on how they prepared him for Baahubali. “For Baahubali, we took to old-school methods, targeting one body part, like chest, arms or legs every day. Weights would be heavy to enable us to create that bulk. There was a point when he was lifting as much as body builders do.”

Prabhas, is currently awaiting the release of his film Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas and both lead actors play cops in the movie that is slated to hit theatres on August 30. The film was made over two years and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, also stars Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

The theatrical rights of Saaho have been sold for Rs 125 crore in Telugu states, surpassing Rs 122 crore that Baahubali 2 The Conclusion fetched before release.

