Urvashi Dholakia calls Nach Baliye 9 partial, Madhurima Tulli denies drama and bias: ‘I never fought on stage’

tv

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:52 IST

Actor Urvashi Dholakia has been accusing the makers of Nach Baliye 9 of being biased towards other contestants ever since she was voted out. Another contestant, Madhurima Tulli, has now claimed that there is no partiality.

Urvashi and her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva were eliminated recently and she even took digs at fellow participants Madhurima and her former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh for surviving in the show only on the basis of their drama - an element the makers allegedly want to maintain.

Also read: Boman Irani takes us inside his ‘noisy, full and loving’ house, reveals Anil Kapoor’s advice behind his purchase. Watch

“I wouldn’t comment on what she said as it’s her point of view. (But) There is absolutely no partiality as such. Everyone is treated equally. Honestly, it’s a competition and somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. I think you take the judges’ decision respectfully and not dig out these things or make an issue out of it. If we would have lost, I don’t think we would have ever done anything like this and would have respected the decision,” a DNA report quoted Madhurima as saying.

Performing on one of the most iconic songs of the 80’s is like a dream come true. Guess which song are we performing on?? #superexcited @starplus @banijayasia @sanamjohar #vishaladityasingh pic.twitter.com/DSdgcOAjyh — Madhurima Tuli (@ItsMadhurima19) August 22, 2019

In an interview to Bombay Times, Urvashi claimed she had earned good scores from the judges and had a decent vote bank. “How can a couple be consistently moving up the scoreboard and yet be at the bottom four times in a row? Is this a dance show or a popularity contest? And if we are being judged on popularity, then I am not ready to believe that 35 years of work leads to a low fan base. Where’s the score board to show where each of us stands when it comes to audience’s votes plus judges’ scores? If the show was all about young couples, then why bring us in? If you have brought us on the show, then why the partiality?,” Urvashi told the daily.

“She (Urvashi) is a competitor, she has seen life, she has fought life! I respect her completely. It’s just that I feel she is sad right now and overreacting a bit to a few things. She should take it positively and move on,” Madhurima added.

She also said, “I didn’t know that she had issues with me. We had cordial relations,” further adding on Vishal and Urvashi’s friendship, “I don’t know if they are real friends or for the sake of it. I think she has an issue with me rather than Vishal. I never fought on stage, it’s Vishal who always does, and it’s he who created a controversy. So, I should not be the one to be blamed at all.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 10:52 IST