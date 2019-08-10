Nach Baliye’s Vishal Aditya Singh on breakup with Madhurima Tuli: ‘She was abusive, was ashamed to be seen with me in public’

tv

Actor and Nach Baliye contestant Vishal Aditya Singh has finally opened up about his ex-girlfriend and dance partner on the show, Madhurima Tuli. He revealed the circumstances around their break up and how none of his reactions on the show are staged, in an interview to Bombay Times.

Vishal said that Madhurima and him were in an unhealthy relationship in which she would keep breaking up with him. “One is either happy or sad in a relationship. However, when we were together, I was perpetually in a predicament whether to laugh or cry. She must have broken up 50-odd times during our courtship, over the pettiest of issues. I never wanted it to end because I was madly in love with her,” he said. “Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive. I have never spoken about this before, but the relationship had started affecting my work. I was in a terrible state of mind during our courtship. It’s better to part ways if a relationship obstructs your growth. I was always averse to marriage and my break-up with Madhurima has made that resolve stronger. I just want to adopt a girl now,” he added.

When asked why he agreed to be a part of the show with her, he said, “The makers approached me first and when I learnt that they wanted me to pair up with Madhurima, I turned down the offer. She told me that the show will boost her career and hence, she wanted to participate in it. I relented eventually, as my friends convinced me.”

“I bare my heart on stage and she stays quiet, doesn’t mean that’s how it is backstage, too. Whatever you are seeing on screen is the real me and I am not faking it for the ratings. Nothing is scripted either. Though we share a vanity van, we don’t interact at all. But the minute the camera is on, she starts exchanging pleasantries. I can’t be fake like her. In fact, she claimed on the show that we broke up recently, but it’s been a year since we parted ways,” he added.

Recently, Madhurima said in an interview to Hindustan Times that their arguments on the show were real. “We got the limelight on the show as everyone else is quite popular and our sequences seem to be working. I knew we would get attention for working together after our spilt. People have said that ‘actors do anything for money’ but they should realise that this is our profession too. It is a job on a great platform. People have often asked me about our arguments and the truth is, whatever happens on camera is real. It is hurtful and depressing at times but now that I have joined such a popular show, I don’t want to quit. I don’t want to be known as the girl who quit, because such a tag would be detrimental for my career, not to forget it would be unprofessional too,” she said.

Vishal is known for his acting stints in television shows such as Begusarai and Chandrakanta. Madhurima was his co-star on Chandrakanta.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 14:51 IST