Nach Baliye 9: Govinda rains fire on Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh’s jodi, says ‘I hate such people’

Actor Govinda visited the sets of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with wife Sunita Ahuja and united with her hit yesteryear co-star Raveena Tandon on the dance floor. However, his comments post exes Mudhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya’s performance left the two contestants as well as judge Ahmed Khan shocked.

Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan is a judge on the show and called Madhurima and Vishal a couple like the one seen in the film, Kabir Singh. He said that their relation is about “together and letting go.” However, Govinda interfered and said, “I beg to differ. Nobody should be forced to stay in a relationship as such people have multiple partners. Jo chhattis jagah muh maar ra hai apna, wo pyar, pyar nahi hota (And if a person has multiple partners, it is not love). I hate such people.”

Raveena is a judge on the show along with choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan and joined Govinda on stage in accordance with the theme of the day - Hum Tum aur Woh.

Raveena and Govinda took the audience down the memory lane by recreating their hit number, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare from the 1998 film Dulhe Raja. As the two actors performed their trademark steps, Govinda’s wife interrupted them on stage as his another hit song Main Laila Laila Chillaunga played in the background.

Mohnish Bahl, known for his iconic roles of the 90’s, also joined Govinda and Raveena on stage. Mohnish, who had played a negative role in Dulhe Raja, said, “We have shared some very amazing times together. Working on Dulhe Raja has given us memories of a lifetime and meeting Raveena and Govinda together after so long has made me want to revisit the 90’s and live those time again.”

Mohnish was promoting his show Sanjivani which is set to make a comeback after 17 years. He had starred in the original and now returns in the reboot version along with his original co-star Gurdeep Kohli. It will now return with additional cast members such as Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh.

Nach Baliye season 9 is being produced by Salman Khan and airs every Saturday and Sunday, 8 PM on Star Plus.

