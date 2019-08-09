Nach Baliye 9 contestant Faisal Khan: ‘It would be good if exes become a couple again due to the show’

tv

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:18 IST

Actor Faisal Khan, currently seen as Chandragupta Maurya on the show with the same name, is also participating on dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 with girlfriend Muskaan Kataria. The actor has already won quite a few dance shows but wants to be patient with his partner, a beginner. In an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times, Faisal talked about why he would have never agreed to dance with an ex but reveals why the concept is in itself a great idea. Excerpts:



You shot to fame by winning Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and are now participating with your girlfriend on Nach Baliye? How does it feel to come this far in your career?

This industry is giving me my bread and butter. I have grown up now and it’s good that people can see me as an adult in front of the camera. I am very grateful for that.



How do you describe your journey?

It has been an amazing journey because usually child actors disappear from the scene after some time. Some leave the field willingly, some do not get work. By God’s grace I have been offered a lot of work and good work.

Faisal Khan on DID Li’l Masters.

Did you struggle after winning DID Li’l Masters or it got easier for you to move ahead?

Everything is a struggle. I don’t call it a struggle if you like doing something. You do it from your heart -- I do everything with all my heart and have worked really hard.



You entered the field as a dancer and then went on to play the lead in TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. You again returned to dancing and won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8. Do you prefer acting or dancing?

Mostly, actors who come from the field of dancing quit or forget dancing once they make it big on screen. I will never do anything like this because dance brought me where I am. All these things are connected. I want to do more in future, even singing. I got an opportunity to act but never wanted to quit dancing so I kept on participating in dance reality shows. Last year, I participated on Dance Champions and competed with the best dancers in India. I love all these things. Participating in Nach Baliye is also a challenge for me. It may be a different experience for other artists who are actors and may not be so invested in dance but dance has been the pillar of my career. I can’t take it lightly.



You excel in dancing and Muskaan is a beginner, how do you coordinate on the dance floor?

Muskaan isn’t a dancer and it is a bit difficult to coordinate with her as I am used to sharing the stage with professional dancers. This is the first time that I am dancing with a beginner on such a big platform. But she is very hard-working and putting in a lot of effort. We started dancing together when we started dating so we are doing well for now.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari wants girlfriend Nityaami Shirke to enjoy, she likes him pushing her to do the best



Do you get upset when your performance does not go as planned?

(Laughs) I haven’t lost my cool with Muskaan as she is a non-dancer and I need to be patient with her. We do get irritated when we work so hard and things don’t fall in place. Dancing requires a lot of physical strength and you tend to get tired after some time. I don’t want my partner to get tired. I want her to do smart work rather than too much work. I want her to remain focussed which will eventually lead to better results in less time.



How long you and Muskaan have been together? What led to your break-up rumours?

It’s been more than one-and-a-half year. I don’t know how the rumours came up. Some say that since we don’t post much on social media, we have broken up. Why we would do a show if we were not together? You can see our chemistry on the show. In fact, when the news of Muskaan and me coming together on Nach Baliye came up, there were even rumours that we were about to get married.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9 contestant Urvashi Dholakia on buying a luxury car: ‘Every second person in Mumbai has that car’



For the first time, exes are also participating in Nach Baliye. Would you have participated with your ex had it been a situation?

No, I don’t have such a big heart that I could have danced with my ex and showed that chemistry. There are reasons when two partners become exes. It is fine if the relationship ended on a good note but if not, then anything can happen. However, the idea isn’t bad at all because what if two exes come together again. Doing a reality show for 3-4 months is equivalent to being together for 2-3 years as there are so many ups and downs. It would be really good if two exes become a couple again due to the show.



How do you take out time for your TV show -- Chandragupta Maurya, in which you play the title role?

I shoot for about 12-13 hours and sometimes even more. And then I also go for rehearsals. I sleep for four hours a day because once you are in it, there is no turning back. I get my inspiration from Shah Rukh sir as he also sleeps for just four hours and works rest of the time.

Author tweets @ruchik87

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 08:15 IST