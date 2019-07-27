Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari wants girlfriend Nityaami Shirke to enjoy, she likes him pushing her to do the best

Actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, who played a young couple in web series Medically Yourrs, have made their relationship official by participating as a couple on dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. Popularly referred as Nishan (Ni +Shan), the two are still in the process of getting to know each other better.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Shantanu revealed how he wants Nityaami to enjoy dancing while she called herself fortunate to be performing with the one she is really fond of. Excerpts:

You started in the industry as a 19-year-old with a TV show, Dil Dosti Dance and now you are participating with your girlfriend on Nach Baliye. How does it feel to come this far in your career?

I am a really private person and don’t like to share much where my personal life is concerned. I never imagined doing Nach Baliye 9 but things change, we change so just enjoying the moment.



You have been in the industry for eight years now. Do you feel you are getting your due in the industry?

I don’t know if I am getting my due, there is a lot to do and lot to learn.





You have performed on international dance shows but your partner Nityami is not a professional dancer. How do you coordinate on Nach Baliye?

She is not a professional dancer. Fortunately my crew Desi Hoppers are responsible for the choreography. It’s a challenge for her and a challenge for us as well. There is a certain kind of pressure when you are dancing with me because everyone is like “will you be able to match up to Shantanu or not?” It becomes difficult for her as well and we are trying to make sure that she is enjoying dancing. The show is not just about dancing, it’s about Nach Baliye so you are not supposed to take a lot of pressure because the more pressure you take, you are not able to celebrate dance. When you enjoy dance, you celebrate it and the people who are watching feel the energy and enjoy the performance. So I am trying to make her understand this so as not to let pressure get to her. She loves dancing and I am trying to make sure that she is enjoying what she is doing.



For how long you and Nityaami have been together?

We have been together for around three-and-a-half months. It was after the promotions of Medically Yourrs. There are no filmy moments. We eventually agreed and decided that we have a liking for each other so let’s try to get into a relationship and try to know each other more.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke on the sets of Nach Baliye 9.

Who do you see as a competition on Nach Baliye?

I may sound diplomatic but when you are going to participate on Nach Baliye, the competition is with your own self. For us we are the only competition because its not just about dancing, its about our chemistry and relationship. We are new in our relationship as compared to others. We are trying to know each other and to enjoy our first reality TV show, so we are making sure that we have a good time.



As per the new concept of the show, would you have agreed to participate with an ex if such was the situation?

I don’t have an ex, this is my first relationship. I don’t know how I would react to it. I don’t know how it feels. There are people who can be friends and there are people who cannot be friends and have split on an ugly note.





Nityaami Shirke on performing with Shantanu on Nach Baliye



How does it feel to dance alongside Shantanu on the show?

It is a great feeling to be doing a show like this one with somebody you are really fond of. I am really excited to be doing it with him. I am lucky enough him to know him on a platform like this, its really cool.



Is it difficult to match up to him?

It is going to be challenging for me for sure but we discussed it before taking the decision. He asked me whether I wanted to do it or not, he was very supportive about it and asked me to be mentally prepared for it. We both are very hard working and I really like that he constantly pushes me to do better. He is not someone who will tone things down for me and make exceptions to make it easier. He knows my potential and what I am capable of. I am very fortunate that I have somebody in my life who pushes me no matter what.

