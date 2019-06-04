Medically Yourrs review: This engrossing drama treats MBBS jitters with love

Medically Yourrs

Cast: Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke, Shruti Bapna

Rating: 3.5/5

How far can you go to please your parents? Will you pursue a career of their dreams?

The protagonist in Medically Yourrs (Shantanu Maheshwari) is pressurised by his parents to pursue medicine; to succeed in this, he decides to please a professor by putting not just his love life at stake but also the many lives of the future patients he was going to treat after becoming a doctor.

Medically Yourrs, a web series that banks on the goodwill audiences have for medical dramas such as Sanjeevani and Dill Mill Gayye is not similar to them and is better for it. The new offering on ALT Balaji shows us the world of a group of medical students at KIMS – a top medical institute in Kolkata. While a few of the students came there expecting to find their Kim Kardashian, they find their exact opposites, who don’t bother to even take bath in order to save time for studies.

But don’t mistake it for another hopelessly romantic college drama; the series is short, crisp and brings in a whiff of freshness after the uber-glam but inane Student of the Year 2. Medically Yourrs is neither over-the-top romance nor has any song and dance to take the attention away from the studious lot. The makers don’t make it too complicated, instead it focuses on the tough lives of the students who take their own health for granted in order to become a doctor.

The protagonists are pleasantly flawed, making it more realistic. Shantanu plays Abir Basu, a ‘stud’ from a reputed family of doctors and forced to follow in their footsteps. Keeping his musical dreams aside, he succumbs to the familial pressure. In a subject he cannot clear, he goes the extra mile to please a female professor (Shruti Bapna) leading to situations far more complex than one can imagine. How he crosses all lines to gain a few marks in order to please his father hints at a dark reality. He is weak and selfish but still manages to emerge as a hero figure.

Shantanu Maheshwari plays Abir Basu in Medically Yourrs.

The female protagonist Nibedita (Nityaami Shirke) doesn’t mind keeping hygiene on the back-burner in order to make time for her studies. She is headstrong, doesn’t woo the hero in salwar-kameez and is vulnerable enough to get swayed by a charming filmmaker.

The show revolves around a group of friends who are dealing with MBBS in their own ways. Many of them light up one cigarette after another as they go on to burn the midnight oil.

With survival of the fittest being the rule of the game, a weak moment leads to an unforeseen suicide and reminds us of Joy Lobo in 3 Idiots. But has there been a decline in student suicides posts the film’s success? Amid all the chaos of exams, friendships and a sex scandal, the lead actor’s dream of becoming a musician comes as a soothing effect as he hums a Bengali rendition on his guitar in a rare stress-free moment. While MBBS appears to be one of the toughest careers in India, it does give a reality check into the lives of those who dare to go for it.

Student or not, this series will definitely tug at your heartstrings.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 20:06 IST