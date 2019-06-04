The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir trailer: Dhanush embarks on a crazy journey to Paris via a twisted route

The trailer of Dhanush’s first international film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is out and he takes us along as he embarks on a crazy, colourful journey to Paris while taking several unexpected pit stops. Dhanush plays Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, a poor boy who grows up to be a street magician and is now on his way to Paris.

How Dhanush journeys to Paris in the search of his father with 100 fake Euros in hand and while travelling in a wardrobe, promises to be an on-the-edge entertainer. With innocent looks and genuine emotions, Dhanush tries his best to reach Paris but reaches Spain and then Libya and what not, but not Paris. The tale of this fakir seems to have many more twists as a French girl falls head over heels in love with him, unaware of his real identity.

Apart from Dhanush, who seems to steal the show in almost every frame, the film also stars Berenice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Abel Jafri. Directed by Ken Scott, the film is based on French author Romain Puertolasthe’s book The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. It has been shot across India, France, Italy and Libya and is scheduled to release in India on June 21.

The Tamil version of the film is titled Pakkiri and will cater to his fanbase in South India. The film is produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal and Aditi Anand among others. The comedy-adventure film was premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2018 whereas its poster was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 13:39 IST