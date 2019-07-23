Nach Baliye 9: Aamir Khan wishes Babita Phogat, fiance Vivek Suhag, says ‘show them your dhobi pachaad moves’

Actor Aamir Khan has wished luck to wrestler Babita Phogat and fiance Vivek Suhag who are participating in dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The show premiered last Friday and has both real-life couples and exes coming together on the dance floor.

Aamir Khan shared a video to wish Babita Phogat; the actor’s Dangal was inspired by the wrestler’s life. Babita, who has made the nation proud globally, is the only sportsperson competing in the show, which mostly has TV actors competing for the trophy.

In the video, Aamir is seen wishing Babita luck and praising her for achieving whatever she sets her sights on. Aamir also cracks a joke in the video that if the other contestants try to surpass her, she should apply her ‘dhobi pachaad’ wrestling moves on them.

He says, “Babita ji, mujhe sunne mein aaya hai ke aap aur Vivek Nach Baliye mein hissa le rahe hain. Aap jo bhi kaam uthati hain aap usme excel karti hain aur mujhe pura yakeen hai ke aap aur Vivek hum sabko surprise karenge. Meri shubhkamnayein aapke saath hain. Aur agar kuch taqleef ho, aapke competitors aapse aage nikal jayein to aap 2-4 dhobhi pachaad maar dijiyega. All the very best. (Babita ji, I have heard that you and Vivek are participating on Nach Baliye. You always excel in whatever task you take on and I am confident that you and Vivek will surprise all of us. My best wishes are with you. If there is some problem and your competitors surpass you, just show them your ‘dhobi pachaad’ moves. All the very best).”

@aamir_khan sir that's a brilliant idea 😝, I will surely use my wrestling techniques in my dance moves 😉. Thanks sir for all your Love and support. And thanks to all the judges @TandonRaveena #Ahmed khan #nachbaliye9 for motivating us in this new akhada of dance. #lotsoflove pic.twitter.com/kBPMDwTEth — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) July 22, 2019

Among other couples who will be participating on the show are Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Choudhary, Sanaya Irani and wife Mohit Sehgal, Shraddha Arya and boyfriend Alam Makkar, Faisal Khan and girlfriend Muskaan, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, Keith Sequeira and wife Rochelle Rao, Sourabh Raaj Jain and wife Riddhima.

A few ex-couples have also come together for the show including Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva.

Salman Khan is producing the show and co-hosted the premiere episode along with Maniesh Paul. Actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan will be judging the performances on the show.

