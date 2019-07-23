Raveena Tandon on Salman Khan: He told everyone that he knows me since the last 120 years

Actor Raveena Tandon, who is a judge on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, has said that show’s producer Salman Khan often tells people that he knows her since last 120 years. The ninth season of the popular dance reality show premiered last Friday and Salman also made an appearance on the maiden episode. Raveena made her debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and later worked with him on the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

Talking to Mid Day, Raveena said, “He told everyone that he knows me since the last 120 years. There’s a comfort factor with him. We spoke non-stop on the set, but when the episode was telecast, I realised that they had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. We then told each other, ‘Why did we talk so much?’”

“We kept remembering [anecdotes from] the film’s shoot. We go back 29 years, so one can well imagine our conversation,” she added.

Talking about the episode, she told Bombay Times, “The launch episode was a blast; we shot for three days non-stop. We had performances by TV stars, who are friends of our contestants, which led to a unique introduction. It’s really exciting and a lot of fun because the concept is so different, intriguing and interesting. The makers had kept the names of the contestants a secret even from us. It was very fascinating to watch it all unfold. Even while we were there, sitting as judges, it was a surprise. They kept it such a secret that even the vanity vans didn’t have the names on them. So, one didn’t know who was inside the van. It was like a James Bond movie set-up.”

She also elaborated on how she plans to play her role of a judge on the show: “I have always been the kind of person who encourages and motivates others. I don’t think judging means that you only sit and criticise. Everyone is trying to do their best and no one intentionally wants to give a bad performance, but sometimes things go wrong. A judge should be sensitive and give the participants’ morale a boost. A good judge is basically one who points out the goof-ups, but also tells the participant that it’s not the end of the road.”

