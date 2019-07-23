K3G’s Bole Chudiyaan now has 400 million views, Karan Johar says he ‘literally fainted’ while working with Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker Karan Johar got emotional when he saw a tweet from music label Sony Music India, announcing that Bole Chudiyan song had crossed 400 million views on YouTube. The song, a traditional dance number, featured in Karan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan.

Karan tweeted, “Most memorable song of my career! My first working opportunity with the LEGEND @SrBachchan ( literally fainted with nervousness) and the coming together of such incredible talent! @iamsrk @iHrithik @KajolAtUN #Jayabachchan #bebo choreographed by the one and only @TheFarahKhan.” Sharing the song, Sony’s official handle wrote, “#BoleChudiyan.. you already know what follows next! Thank you for 400 million+ views!(link: http://bit.ly/BoleChudiyan_K3G) bit.ly/BoleChudiyan_K…”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the first time that Amitabh worked with Karan. They later worked together in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006).

Karan is gearing up for next directorial, a period drama titled Takht. The film will feature an ensemble cast, with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, among others. He is likely to begin shooting by September.

Amitabh, meanwhile, recently completed the shoot for Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and is currently stationed in Lucknow, working on Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo that also features Ayushmann Khurrana. He will also be seen on the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati soon.

