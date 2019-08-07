Nach Baliye 9 contestant Urvashi Dholakia on buying a luxury car: ‘Every second person in Mumbai has that car’

tv

Aug 07, 2019

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia, who shot to fame as the scheming Komolika in the original version of TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is participating in dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. Urvashi says she doesn’t feel uncomfortable about dancing with her ex and claims that the two are adjusting quite well on the dance floor.

The actor spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times about her dance stint and much more. Excerpts:

Is it difficult to coordinate with your ex? How do you work upon it?

No, not at all. Why it should be a problem working with an ex when we can work with unknown people! He is still someone we have known and have been with. As far as working techniques are concerned, we all are different and have different ways of working. Of course, we also adjust just like we adjust with other 10000 people.

Have you had any differences during rehearsals?

Everybody fights, my kids fight, my mom fights. We are bound to have difference of opinion but there are not just fights, we are little more mature than that.

Who is a better dancer among the two of you?

We both are learning and adjusting to each other’s movements. We both are adjusting at this point of time and are trying to do our level best.

Who do you consider a tough competition on the show since some of them are professional dancers?

People who are non-dancers are also dancing very well. Technically everybody’s a tough competition. For me, my only competition is myself and us, nobody else. I am not going to up anybody else’s game.

How did your sons reacted to your participation on the show?

They are very happy about it.

You shot to fame as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Are you open to playing an antagonist again?

I have played an antagonist even before and after that. I don’t have a problem playing a negative character. It’s my USP so why not?

Also read: From Alia Bhatt’s Raazi and Kalank to Shah Rukh Khan’s Bard of Blood, Kashmir is the land of a director’s dreams

Hina Khan recreated your iconic character in the reboot version. Do you think she did justice to it?

I haven’t seen Kasautii 2.

You recently bought a luxury car worth around Rs 15 lakh.

That is a regular car. Every second person in Mumbai has that car. I didn’t even post about it. It was my son who just congratulated me as he wasn’t in town. That’s all. So much hullabaloo has happened over that car I don’t know why.

Aug 07, 2019