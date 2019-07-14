Urvashi Dholakia on dancing with her former boyfriend in Nach Baliye 9: ‘Why would there be a problem working with an ex’

Actor Urvashi Dholakia will pair up with her ex-boyfriend on the dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 and claims to have a cordial relationship with him. While the makers haven’t unveiled the identity of her partner on the show, the actor has confirmed that the man behind the mask in the promo is her ex, Anuj Sachdeva.

Talking about joining him, the actor told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Co-existing can happen and should happen. I mean to say we are living in a world where eventually we are going to come face to face at some point with each other and I feel life is too short to hate people. I think, if we have no problems working with 10,000 other strangers, why would there be a problem working with an ex.”

Sharing her experience of working with Anuj, she said, “We are still experiencing it still every day of our lives. Its been great up until now. Of course, little bumps here and there are bound to happen but that’s how we are growing.”

The new season will have five ex-partners participating along with five couples. The concept was introduced by Salman Khan, who is producing the show. The actor had said in a statement, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.”

Among others who are said to be uniting with their exes on the show are Vishal Aditya Singh, Shraddha Arya, Aly Goni and others. Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityami Shirke, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhaag, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, and Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova are among other participants on the show.

