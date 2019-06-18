Nach Baliye 9 promo: Urvashi Dholakia joins ex-boyfriend on dance floor in Salman Khan’s show. Watch

Actor Salman Khan is set to launch the ninth season of celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye. Star Plus has now confirmed the first contestant -- TV actor Urvashi Dholakia, who will be joining her ex on the dance floor.

The promo shows a glamourous Urvashi, who shot to fame as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, dancing with her ex, who is seen wearing a glittery mask. The actor can be seen asking him to keep away from her while dancing in a ruffled orange gown. According to the reports, Urvashi’s ex Anuj Sachdeva might be the person behind the silver mask in the promo. Bombay Times, however, quoted him as saying, “How can I do Nach Baliye? I am single!”

Urvashi had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I took it up as I’ve always loved dancing and through this platform I could learn so much more. For me, it’s like acting. I’ve always wanted to be on TV and not watch it from the outside, the same goes for dance! I recently shot a promo in a grand set-up.”

As per the concept of the show, celebrity ex-couples will also be dancing as partners on stage. Ex couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are also said to be a part of the show along with real life couple Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary, who tied the knot last year.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman is producing Nach Baliye and has roped in Jennifer Winget and his Bharat co-star Sunil Grover to host the show. Actor Ranveer Tandon and Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar are rumoured to join Salman as judges this season.

Salman had said in the report, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.” TV actor Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya had emerged as winners in the last season.

