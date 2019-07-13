Nach Baliye 9: Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal to perform as a couple in special Dance Dhamaka episode today. Watch

Actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are all set to perform as a couple on dance reality show, Nach Baliye’s special Dance Dhamaka episode. The two will be seen matching steps on the dance floor in a special episode, to be aired on Star Plus at 8 pm on Friday, ahead of the show’s premiere on July 19.

The makers introduced them with a promotional video that shows them dancing to the Nach Baliye title track. While Sanaya can be seen grooving in a beige lehenga-choli, Mohit is in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a brown blazer.

While Maniesh Paul turns host, actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan will judge the performances this season. Actor Abigail Pande and choreographer Sanam Johar will be a guest couple in the opening episode and will be seen performing on a special set made to look like a hot air ballon.

The new season will have five ex-partners participating along with five couples. The concept of former couples was reportedly introduced by producer Salman Khan. The actor had said in a statement, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.”

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani is the highest paid celeb on Salman Khan’s show, say reports

According to a report on Bollywood Life, the complete list of contestants on the dance show include Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityami Shirke, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhaag, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, and Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 16:26 IST