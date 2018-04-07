Sanaya Irani: As an actor, I pretty much got what I wanted, every role being different from the other

Sanaya Irani, who shot to fame with her performances in shows such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Rangrasiya, is happy with how her career has turned out to be.

Last seen on TV in a full-fledged role three years back, the actor has been busy exploring newer avenues. Her short film, Dum Dum Dumroo is days away from its release, but Sanaya refuses to divulge any details. “It’s a film at the end of which you will learn something. I can’t say anything about it now, as it will give out the plot. It has a mixture of everything — comedy, surprise, teasing the viewers with what is going to happen next,” she remains tight-lipped.

Sanaya, who was first seen on the show Left Right Left, and went on to impress viewers in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, shares that the journey has been rewarding so far. “I have been very lucky in terms of the kind of work I have got and done, and not in the sense that those things (eventually) worked out well for me. As an actor, I pretty much got what I wanted, every role being different from the other. That all the shows worked out for me is the icing on the cake,” she says.

With the handsome Mr Sehgal @itsmohitsehgal ❤️❤️ A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Feb 27, 2018 at 12:11am PST

Sanaya got married to actor Mohit Sehgal in 2016. With both of them having busy [work] schedules, how do they manage to take out time for each other? “Marriage just makes it all easier, because you come back home to each other. I did shows like Nach Baliye (2016) with Mohit, so I got to spend a lot of time with him. We travel together too, so, time is not an issue,” she muses.

A lot is said about the notion that after marriage, the kind of roles that female actors get change drastically, and some even stop getting work. Sanaya, however, differs. “Luckily, that didn’t happen with me. It depends from person-to-person. Even if such roles are offered to me, I wouldn’t take them up. It’s not going to happen,” she signs off.

