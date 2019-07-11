Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani is the highest paid celeb on Salman Khan’s show, say reports

Salman Khan-produced dance reality show Nach Baliye will soon premiere the ninth season and actor Anita Hassanandani is reportedly the highest paid celeb in the competition this year. The show is being produced by Salman Khan this year, under his banner Salman Khan TV. He will also be seen on the premiere episode which may also feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

A Pinkvilla report claimed that Anita, who was offered previous seasons as well, was given a huge amount for the deal this year and she agreed to it. “Anita was approached even in the earlier seasons, however, it didn’t materialise. This year, the makers have offered her a good amount to participate in the show, which she couldn’t refuse,” it quoted a source as saying. Anita is seen in the popular fiction show, Naagin 3.

Salman is said to have introduced the new concept of former lovers coming together for the competition on Nach Baliye this year. With the theme of ex-lovers as contesting jodis, fights are already being reported from the sets. Even before the show premiered, Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex-girlfriend Madhurima reportedly engaged in a verbal spat while shooting for the first episode and things worsened after Madhurima abused him on the sets.

Also read: ‘Who is Salman Khan’s real love?’: The actor to reveal all answers on Nach Baliye 9, suggests leaked video

Salman ventured into TV with Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, and is also planning to bankroll a series of fictional show and one of the shows is likely to be based on the life of Gama Pehalwan. His younger brother Sohail Khan is likely to feature in the show on Gama Pehelwan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 13:04 IST