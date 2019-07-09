‘Who is Salman Khan’s real love?’: The actor to reveal all answers on Nach Baliye 9, suggests leaked video

In a video leaked from the sets of Nach Baliye, host Salman Khan is seen talking about the “mysteries” surrounding him. Salman is producing the ninth season of the popular dance reality show.

In the video that has surfaced online, Salman can be heard saying, “Har koi mujhe koi murder mystery samajhkar mujhe solve karne ko nikalta hai. Life mein mujhe ab tak kya kya sunnke ko nahi mila. Salman ne ki apni shaadi ki taareek announce ..Apni shaadi ke sawaal par, Salman fir bhadke reporter par Kya Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saath? Kaun hai woh badnaseeb jo hain Salman ka asli pyaar? Itne saare sawaal, aur koi jawaab nahi. Soch raha hu ke ab inn tamaam sawaalon ke tamaam jawaab de hi daalu. (Every one treats me like a murder mystery and wants to solve me. What all have I heard in life? Salman announced dates for his wedding, Salman got furious at a reporter when asked about marriage, will Salman work with an ex in his next film? Who is the unfortunate one to be Salman’s beloved? So many questions and not a single answer! I think I should answer all the questions now).”

Salman, who may be hosting the show for the first time, has introduced the new concept of former lovers coming together for the competition. With this theme of ex-lovers as contesting jodis, reports of fights are already coming from the sets. Even before the show premiered, a Pinkvilla report recently claimed Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex-girlfriend Madhurima got into an argument while shooting for the first episode and things worsened after Madhurima abused him on the sets.

The makers of the show have been teasing fans with videos of contestants, but revealing the identity of only one partner. Urvashi Dholakia will be joined by her ex-boyfriend on the show, who is seen wearing a mask in the promo. Checkout some of the promo videos:

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 15:23 IST