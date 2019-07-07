Nach Baliye 9: Ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli involved in on-set brawl

Even before Nach Baliye 9 premieres on the small screens, the show is already marred by a controversy. Co-producer Salman Khan has introduced the concept of bringing together not just couples but also exes on the dance floor. One of the confirmed ex-couples, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh reportedly got in into an intense fight on the sets of the show.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vishal and his ex-girlfriend Madhurima got into an argument while shooting for the first episode. The matter worsened when Madhurima reportedly abused him on the sets.

Last year’s winner Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were confirmed to host the pre-launch episode but the latter has backed out now. According to a report, Vivek was admitted to a hospital after falling ill post their Macau vacation and was diagnosed with infection and liver abyss.

The channel has introduced the contestants by unveiling the identity of only one partner. Urvashi Dholakia will be joined by her ex-boyfriend on the show, who is seen wearing a mask in the promo. Reports suggest her ex-Anuj Sachdeva will be joining her on the dance floor.

New promos show Anita Hassanandani and her partner dancing in black snake-themed costumes. She is expected to be joined by husband Rohit Reddy on the show. Another promo shows Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya dressed as an angel dancing with her masked partner in a similar costume. Her ex-partner Alam Makkar is said to be the man behind the mask. A couple from the sports field is also set to be a part of the show.

A celebrity couple will open the first episode with a special dance performance. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were rumoured to have been signed on to open the season but it turned out to be false. Among others rumoured to feature in this season are Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, Faisal Khan and Muskaan, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:10 IST