Nach Baliye 9 gets a Salman Khan twist, ex-lovers to compete on the dance show this year

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is producing the upcoming season of dance reality show Nach Baliye, has reportedly introduced a major twist to the show’s format. Nach Baliye features celebrity couples as contestants but Salman has decided to rope in former couples for competing on the upcoming ninth season of the show.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Salman as saying, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.”

A source also told the tabloid, “With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry.”

Salman’s production house, that ventured into TV with Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, is reportedly planning to bankroll a series of fictional show and one of the shows is likely to be based on the life of Gama Pehalwan. Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan is likely to feature in the show on Gama Pehelwan.

Salman will also be back as the host of reality show Bigg Boss for the upcoming 13th season. The controversial reality show may start airing by September-end.

He is currently enjoying the box office success of his latest film Bharat that also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in important roles. Opening to mixed reviews, the film has collected an estimated Rs 175 crore in a week of the release.

Presently working on his brother Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3, Salman also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, where he stars opposite Alia Bhatt, in his kitty.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 14:43 IST