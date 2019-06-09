Salman Khan shares a new video. Is he on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 or Nach Baliye 9? Watch

Just days after his latest film Bharat hit theatres, looks like Bollywood actor Salman Khan has already moved on to his next project — he shared a short video on Facebook promising his fans of “something new”.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Something new is coming up.” He is seen sitting on a grand, green-coloured, moving chair on what seems like a TV show set. Fans dropped comments like “Big boss new season”, “Big Boss?”, “Bigg Boss13 with Bhai. Jai ho.!!” and “#Nachbaliye most probably”, speculating over the new project.

Salman is currently enjoying the box office success of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which also features Katrina Kaif in a prominent role. The film has already collected Rs 122.20 crore in four days. Bharat has become his biggest opener, the year’s biggest Bollywood opener and his 14th film to cross Rs 100 crore mark.

Meanwhile, he will soon be back as the host of reality show Bigg Boss for the 13th season. The controversial reality show is likely to begin by September-end. He has also announced that he will produce the upcoming season of Nach Baliye. Reports also claimed that he may be a judge on the dancing reality show.

Also read: Bharat box office day 4: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film stays rock solid, picks up Rs 122.20 cr

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source in March this year in the context of Nach Baliye said, “Sunil (Grover) is currently shooting the final portions of the Ali Abbas-directed film, Bharat. Once the shoot winds up, the channel will plan his look for the show which will have a three-month run. Meanwhile, actors are being approached to participate in or judge the show. Salman is also likely to be one of the judges on the panel.”

Is the latest post from Bigg Boss 13 or Nach Baliye 9 or is it a completely different project? We will know soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 15:30 IST