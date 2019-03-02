Salman Khan to judge, Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget to host Nach Baliye 9, claim reports

Actor Salman Khan has several projects in his hand such as Bharat, Dabangg 3 and the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. But the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor still manages to take out time for television. After hosting Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss 12 last year, the actor is currently producing the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Now, a report in Mumbai Mirror claims that the actor will also be co-producing the new season of dance reality show Nach Baliye and is also expected to be one of the judges on the show. According to the report, comedian and Salman’s Bharat co-star Sunil Grover will host the show along with television actor Jennifer Winget of Bepanaah fame.

A source has been quoted in the report saying, “Sunil is currently shooting the final portions of the Ali Abbas-directed film, Bharat. Once the shoot winds up, the channel will plan his look for the show which will have a three-month run. Meanwhile, actors are being approached to participate in or judge the show. Salman is also likely to be one of the judges on the panel.”

The source has also confirmed the participation of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actor Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as a celebrity couple on the show which is expected to go air around the third week of May.

Salman is also launching two new star kids in Bollywood. He announced the launch of his friend’s son Zaheer Iqbal and Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan Bahl in his home production Notebook.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 17:00 IST